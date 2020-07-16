See Pic
Melanie Griffith, 62, Looks Fit Sporting Short Daisy Dukes In New Pics

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Melanie Griffith seen taking a stroll in the morning wearing Daisy Dukes. Pictured: Melanie Griffith BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Legs for days! Melanie Griffith is trimmed, toned and rocking Daisy Duke shorts like a woman half her 62 years while out for her daily four-mile walk.

Melanie Griffith continues to show Father Time’s who’s the boss when it comes to aging. The 62-year-old flashed plenty of skin as she went for her daily stroll in a pair of tiny cut off denim jeans on July 16. The Working Girl star still has the fit and trim legs to pull off wearing Daisy Dukes in her 60s, which is quite an enviable feat. Melanie paired the shorts with a long-sleeved button-up blouse as she went for a walk in her Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Melanie Griffith rocks Daisy Dukes as she goes for her daily walk in L.A. on July 16, 2020. Photo credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

For her stroll,  Melanie took off her white protective face mask and wore it down around her neck. That way it was readily at hand to pull up in case she came within six feet of anyone while out getting her exercise and sunshine. She wore white trainers to keep her feet comfy and had a tiny black cross-body leather phone bag along with her.

Melanie’s famed blonde locks looked so playful, as she had her hair pulled up in a loose, high pony tail that looked quite glamorous for a walk around her neighborhood. She went nearly makeup free, with just a hint of eye shadow and mascara on her naturally gorgeous face. Melanie is mother to stunning daughters Dakota Johnson, 30, and Stella Banderas, 23, and her appearance is still so youthful that she can sometimes look more like their older sister!

Melanie Griffith shows off her glam side attending the Global Gift Gala At Kimpton Fitzroy in London. Photo credit: SplashNews.

This isn’t the first time Melanie has rocked a blouse and Daisy Dukes for her daily walk. On May 22, Kris Jenner‘s BFF donned a pair of the denim short-shorts with distressed rips in them. She matched them with a long-sleeved pale blue top featuring creme-colored floral patterns on it. She donned the same shoes and hairstyle as her stroll today, so the actress definitely has a favorite look when it comes to getting in her daily number of steps along with her daily vitamin D.

Melanie walks up to four miles a day to stay in shape. She encouraged fans during the COVID-19 quarantine to put on their protective masks and get outside for their fitness. On May 16 she shared an Instagram video with followers during her walk through Beverly Hills, telling them that the exercise would help keep their minds as well as their bodies healthy during lockdown. She captioned the vid, “Take a walk on the wild side. Walking 3-4 miles a day is so easy! It only takes about an hour and it makes one feel so much better!!! So mask up!! Sending love always!! That is… if it’s permitted wherever you happen to be in the world.”