Melanie Griffith, 62, Proves She Can Rock Daisy Dukes Like Hailey Baldwin & More Stars In Gorgeous New Pic

Melanie Griffith was a sight to see when she stepped out for a walk in Beverly Hills, CA and showed off her incredible age-defying figure in a patterned blouse and short Daisy Dukes.

Melanie Griffith, 62, wowed onlookers on May 22 when she went for a walk in Beverly Hills, CA while looking amazing! The actress showed off her incredible legs in very short cut-off denim shorts during the outing and paired it with a long-sleeved button-down jacket-like blouse that was loose and belled-out at the arms and had aqua and off-white designs. She also wore yellow-framed sunglasses, a white mask, and white sneakers as her blonde locks were tied back and kept in place.

Melanie’s walk comes just six days after she took to Instagram to share a video of herself explaining that she’s been taking daily 3-4 mile walks to help her mind during quarantine and encouraged her followers to do the same. “Take a walk on the wild side🎼🎼 Walking 3-4 miles a day is so easy! It only takes about an hour and it makes one feel so much better!!!” she captioned the video. “So mask up!! Sending love always!!❤️😷💋👠♥️ That is… if it’s permitted wherever you happen to be in the world🙏🏻”

In addition to her latest walk, Melanie was spotted walking on May 13 when she wore a black mask, black sports bra and matching black leggings. She accessorized with black cat-eye shaped sunglasses and black sneakers and looked as gorgeous as ever.

Melanie is known for often looking younger than her years and it really shows when she is hanging out with her stunning daughters Dakota Johnson, 30, and Stella Banderas, 23. The proud mom could pass for being a sister rather than a mother to both of them and whether they’re attending fancy events together or enjoying some casual time, it’s always clear to see how close they all are with each other.

Whether she’s with family or not though, it’s fantastic to see Melanie looking and feeling great despite the lockdown the coronavirus pandemic has put most people in. We hope to continue to see her staying active and happy now and in the future!