Melanie Griffith, 62, Looks As Fit As Daughter Dakota Johnson In Stroll In Crop Top & Leggings

Melanie Griffith or Dakota Johnson? The actress, 62, looked just as fit as her 30-year-old daughter while exercising in a crop top and tight leggings!

This just in: Melanie Griffith has clearly found the secret to everlasting youth! The Working Girl actress is 62 years old, but she looks at least half her age. Melanie was spotted strolling through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on May 13, taking a little break from quarantine to get some fresh air. She looked in high spirits on the beautiful day, and showed off her totally toned figure in stylish workout gear. Melanie started off wearing a black sweatshirt for her morning walk, but tied it around her waist as she worked up a sweat. For the rest of her walk, she was just wearing a cleavage-baring sports bra and tight leggings. See a photo of her look below!

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black running shoes, oversized cat eye sunglasses, and a crossbody pouch to carry her iPhone in. Oh! And a protective face mask, of course, in black to match her outfit. She was practicing what she preached on Instagram, when she told fans to heed social-distancing cues and flatten the COVID-19 curve. “We can do this! We have all been through dangerous times but nothing like this virus. Stay home, be safe. FaceTime and CALL your friends and loved ones. #socialdistancing #love #readbooks #meditate,” she captioned a throwback photo of her teenage self playing with mom Tippi Hendren‘s pet lion, Neil. Yes, pet LION.

It can’t be overstated how incredible Melanie’s toned figure is. She seriously looks just as fit as her daughter, Dakota Johnson. The actress, 30, can rock a sexy outfit like none other. After all, she’s the star of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

For the summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire, Dakota wore a series of sizzling dresses, including a curve-hugging, satin mini dress, and a powder blue Gucci number with major cutouts. Gorgeous!