Dakota Johnson slayed the summer 2020 cover of Marie Claire magazine while rocking bangs & a satin dress & the actress looks fabulous in the photoshoot!

It’s no secret that Dakota Johnson, 30, is drop-dead-gorgeous and the actress looks better than over on the cover of the summer 2020 issue of Marie Claire. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress looks flawless on the cover of the magazine in a sheer long-sleeve yellow Fendi turtleneck top with a sleeveless champagne satin quilted Fendi mini dress on top. She topped her look off with a pair of Cartier earrings and a gorgeous hairstyle that featured her pretty bangs covering her forehead while her long brown hair cascaded around her face in waves.

In another one of our favorite photos, Dakota is pictured in a sleeveless powder blue Gucci mini dress with a lowcut neckline paired with over-the-elbow black patent leather Gucci gloves. Her outfits only got better, as she stunned in a sheer blue chiffon Dolce & Gabbana pussy-bow blouse, with a black bra underneath. She styled the top with super short black shorts and a pair of cutout black Miu Miu tights.

Dakota is known for always wearing Gucci and her amazing fashion sense truly shined in this photoshoot as she wore a ton of pieces from the designer. She rocked a light pink long-sleeve Gucci shirt with a lowcut scoop neckline that showed off her strappy black bra underneath. She paired the top with a black Gucci skirt and matching underwear. She also rocked a bright green long-sleeve ruffled Prada top tucked into a high-waisted pink Prada skirt.

One of our favorite looks from her was definitely her black sleeveless leather Louis Vuitton mini dress with grommets all over it. She paired the frock with a pair of white cutout Miu Miu tights and a Cartier ring. From her quilted and bedazzled Miu Miu dress to her burnt orange leather Gucci suit, Dakota looked absolutely stunning throughout the entire photoshoot.

We loved the way Dakota looked on the cover and the Marie Claire Summer 2020 issue officially hits newsstands on May 28.