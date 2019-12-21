Melanie Griffith, 62, Looks Gorgeous While Makeup Free During Outing With Daughter Stella

Like a fine wine, Melanie Griffith just keeps looking better with age! The Hollywood icon embraces her natural beauty while out and about with daughter Stella Banderas.

Did Melanie Griffith, 62, discover the fountain of youth or is her skin routine just amazing? The Oscar nominee was out with her daughter Stella Banderas, 23, for a lunch date in West Hollywood on Dec. 20. She rocked a natural, no makeup face with an edgy all-black outfit featuring a black blazer and a long sleeve shirt with matching leggings. Melanie capped off the look with a pair of fierce black combat boots and a slim black handbag. She wore her long blonde locks up in a messy bun and accessorized the overall look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Stella’s ensemble perfectly contrasted with her mom’s dark look. She had on a youthful chic pale pink jumpsuit and white sneakers with a thick tan overcoat. To finish off the outfit she wore her dark brunette hair in a low, sleek ponytail and also donned a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. The women looked ready to take on the town and spend some quality mother-daughter time together during the crazy holiday season.

Ooh la la! On Oct. 29 while promoting a new lingerie line, Melanie switched things up a bit by posting a sultry mirror selfie wearing a sexy black bra and matching panties. Needless to say, her fans, friends, and family were left shook because of how phenomenal she looked!

Fans are happy to see the middle link to one of Hollywood’s most famous acting dynasties (her mom is Tippi Hedren, 89, and her eldest daughter is Dakota Johnson, 30) while out and about with Stella, especially after revealing in an interview with Porter magazine, per Vanity Fair, the reason why she ended her marriage to Antonio Banderas, 59, in 2014. She stated that she “personally got stuck and I won’t let that happen again. I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do.”

Melanie first met Antonio in 1996, during the filming of their movie Two Much. The couple tied the knot later that year in London after finalizing their divorces to their former spouses Ana Leza, 57, and Don Johnson, 70, respectively. Melanie would go on to star in her husband’s 1999 directorial debut Crazy In Alabama, which also featured Stella’s first on-screen role.