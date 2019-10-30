Melanie Griffith, 62, Looks Ageless In Stunning Lingerie Selfie & Fans Rave Over How ‘Amazing’ She Looks

She may be 62, but Melanie Griffith looks half that. The ‘Working Girl’ actress took a mirror selfie while in just her underwear, and fans couldn’t help but go wild over her hot body.

When you look like Melanie Griffith, you don’t really need a reason to walk around your house in your underwear. However, when the Mulholland Falls actress posed in a black bra and panties combo on Oct. 29, she was promoting a new lingerie line. “So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists..@sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity,” she captioned the shot.

Though Melanie wanted to put the spotlight on The Kit’s charitable efforts, everyone couldn’t take their eyes off her insanely fit figure. “This should be your new head shot,” wrote Chris McMillan. “Wow. Love you honey,” wrote Rosanna Arquette. “Daaaammmnnnnn,” said tracey Cunningham, while Hilaria Baldwin said that Melanie’s body was pure “fire.” Other comments included, “Amazing,” “Beautiful,”

“Sublime,” “Lovely,” “Sexy,” “Spectacular,” and “Whooooo! Hottie or what!!!”

Melanie’s diet and exercise routine are responsible for her body looking twenty (or thirty) years younger than what it is. However, she has also opened up about some of her plastic-surgery choices in 207. In an interview with Porter magazine, per Vanity Fair, Melanie admitted that she didn’t something was up with some of the cosmetic procedures until “people started saying, ‘Oh my God, what has she done?!’ I was so hurt I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this shit that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

Melanie also told Porter magazine that she ended her marriage to Antonio Banderas, 59, in 2014 because she “personally got stuck and I won’t let that happen again. I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do.” Though their marriage ended five years ago, she and Antonio remain very close. “I am not married with Melanie anymore, but she is my family,” he told Vulture in Sept. 2019. “She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have. My family is there, Dakota [Johnson, 29], Little Estella [Stella Banderas, 22], and Alexander [Bauer, 34].”