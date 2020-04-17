Kendall Jenner Walks Her Dog Pyro In A Pair Of Short Shorts: See Pic

Kendall Jenner showed off her long legs while getting some fresh air with her adorable dog.

Woof indeed! Kendall Jenner, 24, and her doberman pincher doggy Pyro decided to break from their self-quarantine and go outside for a walk during a sunny day on Thursday, April 16. The snap she posted was taken from behind them so unfortunately you could not see Kendall’s gorgeous mug in it. She did, however, show some skin in a pair of cut off grey shorts with a matching sweatshirt as she and Pyro made their way through the streets. Kendall opted to wear her brown hair down while holding onto her dog with a blue leash. One fan poked fun about her wealth in the photo’s comments section, writing, “Even the street looks rich.”

Others couldn’t believe how big Pyro has gotten! It’s unclear when she got the pup but Kendall did post the first photos of him in May 2018. “She’ll get yuh,” the supermodel captioned the snap of her pet showing off some teeth. Kendall kept fans in the dark for almost two years about what she named him until she captioned his name in another pic posted in January 2020. “My baby Pyro growing up fastttt,” she wrote next to a couple of heart emojis.

The KarJenner family no doubt have a love of pets, particularly dogs, many of which have been seen on and off social media (especially on their hit E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians). Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared the cutest photo of her youngest child Reign, 5, interacting with their dog Honey on Saturday, April 11, while they were all in self-isolation.

She posted the snap on her Instagram Stories showing a long-haired Reign sitting at a table as someone held the family’s Pomeranian pup Honey above his head. Little Reign appeared to be letting out a laugh as his eyes were closed and he had the cutest smile on his face. He let his long hair flow as he sat at the table, in front of a big plate of pasta. Aww!