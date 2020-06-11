‘Feel The Beat’ Trailer: Sofia Carson Shines & Inspires Young Dancers In Sweet Netflix Movie

‘Feel The Beat’ is Netflix’s feel-good movie of the summer. Sofia Carson stars in the new film about a talented Broadway dancer who has to go home to her small town to find herself again.

When Feel The Beat begins, April (Sofia Carson) is a talented dancer preparing for a major Broadway audition. She refuses to let anything or anyone get in her way. However, a chance encounter ends up getting April banished from Broadway when things take a shocking turn at the audition. Thinking her career is over, April goes home to New Hope, Wisconsin, to spend time with her dad.

She tries to keep a low profile, but this is a small town. It’s impossible to keep a low profile. April eventually goes back to her old dance studio and learns about an upcoming dance competition. Once she finds out there are going to be big Broadway judges at the competition, April is ready to coach the kids.

“I’ll do it on one condition… We win,” April says. April means business, too. She gets the young girls ready for the competition and crosses paths with her first love Nick (Wolfgang Novogratz). From the looks of it, there are still a lot of feelings between these two. Honestly, we already ship it.

As she continues to get the youngsters ready for the competition, April gains so much more than a path back to Broadway. She’s making a difference in the lives of these young dancers.

In addition to Sofia and Wolfgang, Feel The Beat also stars Enrico Colantoni as April’s dad, Donna Lynne Champlin as April’s former dance teacher, Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Kai Zen, Eva Hauge, and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Feel The Beat is a love letter to small towns. This Netflix movie will make your heart melt and inspire you to chase your dreams. Feel The Beat premieres June 19 on Netflix.