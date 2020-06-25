It turns out Miley’s double identity as Hannah Montana was revealed through this repeating plot hole on the Disney series several times, but we just never noticed!

One Hannah Montana fan just blew our minds with this viral TikTok video! Titled “THE BIGGEST PLOT HOLE IN CINEMATIC HISTORY,” fan @kylieklunder unveiled that the hidden identity of Miley Cyrus‘ character — who was a regular teenage girl Miley Stewart by day, but world famous pop star Hannah Montana by night (with a blonde wig to boot) — was actually revealed two separate times throughout the long running Disney Channel series. It turns out the hilarious plot hole had to do with Miley/Hannah’s dad Robby Ray Stewart, who was portrayed by the stars’ real-life pops Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Hannah Montana plot hole: Robby Ray Cyrus was Miley Stewart’s dad,” the fan explained in the selfie-filmed video, referencing Miley’s fictional character name when she wasn’t pop star Hannah Montana. Like Billy Ray in real-life, fictional Robby Ray was also a country singer who had a hit or two back in the day. “We know this because [character] Rico goes to their house and says, ‘Miley and Jackson, I need to talk to your dad because my grandma’s a big fan of old, washed-up country singers. Can I please have his autograph?’ Common knowledge that the old country singer is Robby Ray…is Miley and Jackson’s dad,” the fan went on.

The fan went on to reference a season two episode where Jonas Brothers‘ Nick, Joe and Kevin guest starred. “Fast forward to the Jonas Brothers episode. The Jonas Brothers say, ‘Oh, my gosh. You’re Robby Ray, you write all the songs’,” the TikTok user explained. “And Hannah Montana says, ‘Yup, my dad, Robby Ray, the old country singer, writes all the songs.'” While it’s common knowledge that Robby Ray is Miley Stewart’s dad, it appears that she accidentally unveiled her real-identity while dressed up as her alter-ego/world famous pop star Hannah Montana with that unforgettable blonde wig! Whoops.

As if that blunder wasn’t enough, the series tripped up one other time when Hannah is presented with an award by Robby Ray, who identifies himself on stage as Hannah’s dad. “Fast forward to the…Silver Booty Award. Hannah Montana wins it. Robby Ray says, ‘I’m so excited to give this to my daughter because I won it so many years ago’,” the fan concluded. Her video has since racked up a whopping 2.5 million views, with thousands of enlightened Hannah Montana fans flooding the comments.

Although it’s been nearly a decade since the original series premiered, Billy Ray EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife that a re-boot could be in the works. “They’re talking about doing a [Hannah Montana] prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” Billy said back in January. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back…I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana,” he also added.