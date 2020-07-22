Kourtney Kardashian Takes North & Saint West On Cousins Trip With Her Kids Amid Kanye’s Tweetstorm

Kourtney Kardashian has taken her nieces and nephews on a family trip with her brood, amid their father Kanye West’s controversial tweets.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has taken her little sis Kim Kardashian‘s kids Saint West, 4, and North West, 7, on vacation while their parents deal with the fallout from Kanye West‘s latest tweetstorm. In a July 22 Instagram post, the Poosh founder shared snaps of the family spending time at Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. “Haven’t been back since I was a little girl and it hasn’t changed,” Kourt captioned the pics of herself with daughter Penelope and her cousins.

Kourtney stunned in a deep mustard and black tartan-style dress, which she paired with black sandals and dark shades. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a slick ponytail while her mini-me daughter Penelope looked on-trend in bike shorts, a black tee, and white sneakers. Her equally stylish cousin North wore a denim skirt, blue tee, and white boat shoes as she allowed her gorgeous curly hair to cascade down her shoulders. Both of the youngsters also wore colorful pink protective face masks.

She also snapped the kiddos looking at candy inside a store, and shared a pic of them enjoying frozen chocolate bananas. Yum! While North was seemingly having fun with her cousins, her dad posted a series of controversial tweets, in which he claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife of six years, and called Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.” Despite his tweets, which have now been deleted, Kim says that she is standing behind her husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim wrote in an emotional statement on July 22. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”