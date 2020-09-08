Stormi Webster, 2, Carries $1200 Louis Vuitton Purse & Checks Herself Out In A Mirror In Cutest Video Ever

Kylie Jenner shared the cutest video of her two-year-old daughter Stormi giving off a ‘type of energy’ while admiring herself in a mirror and holding an adorable mini Louis Vuitton purse.

Kylie Jenner, 23, proved her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, already has confidence that’s inspiring others when she shared her latest eye-catching Instagram video! In the clip, which was posted on Sept. 8, the makeup mogul’s mini-me walks up to a mirror and puts one hand on her head as she strikes a pose and admires herself. She’s wearing a white T-shirt with matching white shorts and white socks and sneakers, and she’s carrying a mini multi-colored Louis Vuitton purse that’s estimated at $1200.

“this type of energy!! 😍😍😍😍😍😫😫,” Kylie captioned the video before it brought on various compliments from her followers. “Best video of the day. Stormi is so big and so smart,” one follower wrote. “the sweetness is too cute,” another responded. “so pretty!” a third gushed.

Kylie’s latest video of Stormi comes four days after she showed off the happiest photos of the tot smiling big while posing in an orange Reese’s Puffs T-shirt and gray shorts. She had her dark hair pulled up and wore little hoop earrings in the snapshot. “this smile,” the proud mom wrote while adding two red heart emojis in the caption.

Kylie isn’t the only one who’s been posting memorable pics and videos of Stormi. The baby girl’s father, Travis Scott, 28, has also shared numerous posts that show her off. One of his latest included a video that featured the little fashionista wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and holding his hand while walking down a set of stairs and eating a piece of food.

It’s wonderful seeing little Stormi growing up before our very eyes and she seems to get cuter and cuter every time she shows up in a new post! Now that summer is almost over, we look forward to seeing her taking in the Fall with pumpkins and leaves and Halloween costumes! If the pics and videos are anything like last year, they’re sure to be amazing!