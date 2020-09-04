See Pics
Stormi Webster, 2, Smiles Big For Mom Kylie Jenner In Adorable New Photos

Stormi Webster was the image of happiness in these adorable photos on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram page! The stylish toddler was rocking a Reese’s Puffs shirt after her dad, Travis Scott, collaborated with the cereal brand.

What’s sweeter than a bowl of Reese’s Puffs? Stormi Webster’s smile! The two-year-old grinned wide in an orange shirt displaying the cereal brand’s iconic logo while happily posing for a round of photos inside Kylie Jenner’s mansion. Kylie even gushed over her daughter’s “smile” after sharing the photos on her Instagram page on Sept. 4.

this smile 🧡🧡

This isn’t the first time Stormi has rocked a Reese’s Puffs shirt! Her dad, Travis Scott, collaborated on a line of boxes with the General Mills cereal brand, and they “sold out in 30 seconds” after launching in June of 2019. Now, the hip-hop artist is working on a new collaboration with a different big food brand: McDonald’s.

On Sept. 9, the fast food chain is dropping “The Travis Scott Meal,” comprising of Travis’s three favorite McDonald’s items — a Quarter Pounder “Travis Style,” medium fries with BBQ sauce, and Sprite with ice — all for only six dollars. You can check out the special Travis hamburger in our video above! Hopefully this means a line of Travis Scott x McDonald’s merch will also be arriving for Stormi to wear! Stormi would support any of the Astroworld rapper’s endeavors, seeing how much she loves her dad — on Sept. 2, Travis shared the most adorable clip of their father-daughter day at home.

First they’re sweet then they get older 😢

Stormi Webster adorably tells Travis Scott “I love you daddy” in a video that Travis shared to his Instagram on Aug. 18, 2020. (Instagram/@travisscott)

Stormi is just as happy to spend time with Kylie, of course. The makeup mogul recently enjoyed a trip to Paris — where she posted photos of her jet-setting, cosmopolitan outfits — but Stormi was happy to welcome her mom back home in LA! On Aug. 29, Kylie revealed that she arrived home to pink letters on her door that read “Welcome Home Mommy.” Stormi is constantly melting our hearts.

Despite this happy home life, Kylie and Travis are not back together after news of their split was first reported in Oct. 2019 — meaning we’re approaching the one-year anniversary of their breakup! While a TMZ report seemed to suggest otherwise in March of 2020, another source informed the outlet that the exes are “simply coparenting and support each other as friends.”