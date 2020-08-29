See Pic
Kylie Jenner Arrives Home After Paris Trip To Adorable Message From Stormi, 2: ‘Welcome Home Mommy’

Kylie Jenner came home to the cutest surprise ever: a homemade sign by daughter Stormi! The 2-year-old even used her mom’s favorite color: pink!

Stormi Webster, 2, is the cutest little artist! The toddler surprised mom Kylie Jenner, 23, as she arrived home from her Paris getaway with a sweet sign that read “Welcome Home Mommy.” Kylie posted a snap of Stormi’s artwork — which was taped to the door of her new $36.5 million Bel-Air mansion — to her Instagram account on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Stormi’s welcome home sign😍

Travis Scott‘s daughter knows her mom so well, she used her favorite color pink to paint the sign, which was made of baby blue paper. We’re guessing Stormi had an adult to help her cut out the letters for safety reasons, but the painting looked liked it was all her! Kylie has previously shown off Stormi’s art supplies on Instagram story, and we already know she loves decorating from her various sugar cookie making adventures.

The post comes fresh off of Kylie’s whirlwind trip to Paris, France with pals Fai Khadra, Zack Bia, and Maguire Grace Amundsen. The makeup mogul was in Paris for work-related meetings with beauty brand Coty, who bought the majority of Kylie Cosmetics in 2019, sources spilled to HollywoodLife. Although a travel ban is currently in place, Americans are able to enter France with some exemptions, including “business activity important to the French economy,” according to the U.S. Embassy website.

Kylie seemingly had an incredible trip from the photos on her Instagram story, posing in front of a gorgeous white cathedral in a Dior print crop top and $420 “Rachel Grey Croco” bag from contemporary line By Far on Aug. 28. She matched the top to a pricey pair of Nike’s Air Dior’s featuring the French brands’ oblique canvas print along Nike’s signature swoosh. The original 8,5000 pairs sold for $2,200 but the hard-to-find kicks are now re-selling for well over the $10K mark!

Kylie kept the fashion moments coming as she hit up iconic shopping street Rue Saint-Honoré, which famously houses stores like Hermès, Balenciaga, and Goyard. Standing outside of Louis Vuitton’s Maison Vendôme — the home of the original Louis Vuitton store from 1854 — the Keeping Up star channeled the ’90s with a black leather jacket, oversized jeans and white crop top. Adding a face mask, she also rocked her go-to black nylon Prada re-edition bag to complete the ensemble for the double-photo post.