Kylie Jenner Stuns In Crop Top & Jeans During Parisian Getaway With Pal Fai Khadra

Kylie Jenner has jetted off to Paris amid loosening COVID-19 travel restrictions. The makeup mogul posed for snaps with her pals, while in town for business meetings.

Kylie Jenner, 23, has posted a series of snaps from a Parisian getaway on August 28, despite COVID-19 restrictions advising Americans against international travel. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a carousel post to Instagram, taken on a balcony overlooking a white cathedral in the French capital. She wore dark denim, high-waisted jeans with a black mesh halter-neck crop top which showed off her taut abs. Sources close to Kylie told HollywoodLife that she was in Paris meeting with Coty boss Peter Harf, the board chair of her cosmetic brand’s parent company.

The fashionista paired her ‘fit with white and grey Nike sneakers, a small snakeskin handbag, and gold jewelry including bracelets, hoop earrings and a watch. She swept her brunette tresses behind her shoulders, as she posed in two of the snaps with her pal Fai Khadra. This isn’t the first time the pair have been seen together, as he’s a Kardashian family friend, but fans couldn’t help wondering whether there were sparks between the duo.

“Oh so they dating now? I’m confused,” one fan commented on the photo, which showed him cozying up to Kylie. “Is that her new man?” another follower questioned in the comments section. Kylie also shared a snap of herself with pal Maguire Grace Amundsen on her Instagram Story, which showed the duo posing in what appeared to be a garage. They were all smiles as they stood in front of a vintage orange car and a bike.

The mom-of-one also posted a snap of the infamous Mona Lisa painting, which is on display in the Lourve, along with photos of a mouth-watering burger, and Fai sitting opposite her at a Parisian restaurant. Just one week prior, Kylie jetted off to the Caribbean to celebrate her 23rd birthday.