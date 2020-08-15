Kylie Jenner Radiates Beauty While Posing In A Bright Pink Bikini On Vacation — ‘Me Again’

Kylie Jenner is giving us major travel envy! The 23-year-old’s birthday celebrations are continuing in the Caribbean, and she shared a new bikini snap.

Kylie Jenner turned 23 earlier in the week, but her birthday festivities are continuing! She shared yet another snap from her getaway in the Caribbean and each pic is more gorgeous than the last! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO took to Instagram on August 15 to share a pic of herself in a bright pink bikini. “me again,” she captioned the shot, which showed her leaning against a wall while standing on a staircase. She held her hand up to her head and closed her eyes, flaunting her enviable figure in the barely-there two-piece swimsuit. The ocean could be seen in the background, along with a very tropical backyard including palm trees and a swimming pool.

Kylie hasn’t been shy about showing off the highlights of her trip! On August 13 she had some ‘me time’ and posted a photo of herself relaxing in an outdoor bathtub. She look seriously stunning as she was covered in mountains of bubbles, and tilted her head back so as not to get her long brunette tresses wet. It hasn’t all been bikinis and bathtubs though — Kylie’s mini-me Stormi Webster also ventured overseas to celebrate with her mom!

On August 12, Ky posted a gorgeous photo of herself with her two-year-old daughter on the beach. The mother-daughter duo donned matching white dresses and looked like absolute Greek goddesses. Kylie was holding Stormi’s little hand as they waded in the water, while the incredible sunset illuminated them from behind. She also spent her actual birthday with little Stormi, enjoying birthday cake at home!

It marked a somewhat low-key birthday for Kylie who spent her 22nd birthday last year on a 300-foot megayacht — casual! The massive boat took Kylie and her family and friends, which included Stormi, ex Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Sofia Richie along the coast of Europe. Nevertheless, the Caribbean doesn’t look too bad!