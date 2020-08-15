See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Radiates Beauty While Posing In A Bright Pink Bikini On Vacation — ‘Me Again’

Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kylie Jenner is giving us major travel envy! The 23-year-old’s birthday celebrations are continuing in the Caribbean, and she shared a new bikini snap.

Kylie Jenner turned 23 earlier in the week, but her birthday festivities are continuing! She shared yet another snap from her getaway in the Caribbean and each pic is more gorgeous than the last! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO took to Instagram on August 15 to share a pic of herself in a bright pink bikini. “me again,” she captioned the shot, which showed her leaning against a wall while standing on a staircase. She held her hand up to her head and closed her eyes, flaunting her enviable figure in the barely-there two-piece swimsuit. The ocean could be seen in the background, along with a very tropical backyard including palm trees and a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram

me again

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie hasn’t been shy about showing off the highlights of her trip! On August 13 she had some ‘me time’ and posted a photo of herself relaxing in an outdoor bathtub. She look seriously stunning as she was covered in mountains of bubbles, and tilted her head back so as not to get her long brunette tresses wet. It hasn’t all been bikinis and bathtubs though — Kylie’s mini-me Stormi Webster also ventured overseas to celebrate with her mom!

kylie
Kylie Jenner posed in a pink bikini. Image: SplashNews

On August 12, Ky posted a gorgeous photo of herself with her two-year-old daughter on the beach. The mother-daughter duo donned matching white dresses and looked like absolute Greek goddesses. Kylie was holding Stormi’s little hand as they waded in the water, while the incredible sunset illuminated them from behind. She also spent her actual birthday with little Stormi, enjoying birthday cake at home!

It marked a somewhat low-key birthday for Kylie who spent her 22nd birthday last year on a 300-foot megayacht — casual! The massive boat took Kylie and her family and friends, which included Stormi, ex Travis Scott, Kris JennerCorey Gamble and Sofia Richie along the coast of Europe. Nevertheless, the Caribbean doesn’t look too bad!