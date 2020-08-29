See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Rocks Leather Jacket & 47 Other Times The KarJenners Have Worn Leather — Pics

Kim Kardashian West is spotted in a black leather outfit as she leaves a friend's house in Malibu.
Kylie Jenner is red hot as she is seen leaving a photoshoot with her assistant. The young billionaire was spotted leaving a photoshoot, wearing bright red leather pants, and carrying a Red Bottega Veneta Chain Pouch shoulder bag and matching red Nike trainers.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has shared more snaps from her trip to Paris, and she rocked a leather jacket — perfect for the transitioning seasons!

Kylie Jenner, 23, has shared another snap from her Parisian getaway — and we can’t get enough of her outfits! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been rocking ‘fits that are perfect for the transitioning seasons, and took to Instagram on August 29 to show off her latest look, which involved a leather jacket and high-waisted jeans. In the carousel post, Ky posed on a street corner in the French capital, leaning against the wall in front of a Louis Vuitton store. The fashionista paired the look with a white crop top and huge black boots, keeping her accessories to a minimum aside from a black face mask in the second shot.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions advising Americans against international travel, the makeup mogul flew to Paris for meetings with Coty boss Peter Harf, the board chair of her cosmetic brand’s parent company. Earlier in the week, she posed for pics with her pals Fai Khadra and Maguire Grace Amundsen in the city of love, and also showed off some highlights on her Instagram Story. The mom-of-one posted a snap of the infamous Mona Lisa painting, which is on display in the Lourve, along with photos of a mouth-watering burger, and Fai sitting opposite her at a Parisian restaurant.

The birthday festivities begin🎂

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kylie has jetted overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Just one week prior, she flew to the Caribbean to celebrate her 23rd birthday. She also had some pre-birthday celebrations stateside, and showed off another leather moment while dining at Nobu with her pals on August 6. Kylie documented the intimate party on her Instagram story, naturally, and included a sweet video of herself blowing out the candles on her cake while rocking an oversized, black leather jacket and matching, high-waisted leather pants. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of Kylie pulling off leather looks!