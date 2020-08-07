Kylie Jenner’s friends threw her an early 23rd birthday bash at Nobu, and she picked the perfect outfit for the occasion: all-leather everything!

Kylie Jenner is starting her 23rd year in style! The makeup mogul was treated to an early 23rd birthday celebration on August 6 when her best friends took her to dinner at Nobu, and of course she looked incredible for the occasion. Kylie documented the whole intimate party on her Instagram story, obviously, including a cute video of the moment she blew out the candles on her cake.

That leather outfit! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked an oversized, black leather jacket over a white bra top, and paired it with matching, high-waisted leather pants. The whole ensemble was very ’90s Shania Twain. She also debuted a major hair makeover at the dinner! Kylie, who just days ago had ultra long, wavy locks, had her hair styled into a sleek, bouncy bob.

Kylie actually had two things to celebrate at her birthday dinner. That same night, she starred in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video! Kylie’s cameo is short, but memorable. The Kylie Skin founder, wearing a leopard bodysuit, waltzes through the corridors of a luxurious mansion. She follows leopards into a room, where they morph into Cardi and Megan.

It was hard to see Stassie Karanikolaou‘s outfit from the party footage Kylie shared on Instagram, but the best friends were undoubtedly matching. The twosome are always rocking coordinating outfits! Most recently, they posed in the same Prada ensembles on Instagram. Those bucket hats and bags set them each back $1740! Worth it, though, for how cute they look.