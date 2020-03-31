Stormi Webster, 2, Rocks Fairy Wings & Prances Around The House As Kylie Jenner Giggles

Kylie Jenner giggled up a storm while watching her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, zoom around the house while dressed like a fairy. She could barely keep up with the two-year-old!

Kylie Jenner couldn’t control her laughter when her daughter got hold of a pair of butterfly wings. Two-year-old Stormi Webster decided to cruise around dressed like a fairy, and it was clear that she’s having the most fun out of anyone during lockdown. Kylie, 22, captured the Stormi’s adorable race around the kitchen on her Instagram story, which showed the toddler running from her mom while wearing pink leggings and gold wings. If you’re in a need of a smile, watch the adorable video below.

While Kylie’s quarantined at her mansion, she’s posting way more Stormi content on social media than usual. Her lucky fans! Her most recent pic was too cute to handle. It showed Stormi’s sweet face poking out of a bubble bath as she gave her mom a huge smile. Kylie captioned the photo, “this pic makes me happy.” Her friends and family chimed in with a solid “ditto.” Hailey Baldwin Bieber commented, “It makes me happy too.” And Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, wrote, “This makes me so happy!!” Hard same.

Stormi’s so cute that fans keep wondering if she’ll get a sibling anytime soon. Kylie confessed in a new YouTube video called Who’s Most Likely To… with my BFFs that she’s probably the next one of the four ladies to have a baby. Her BFFs — Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel, and Stassie Karanikolaou — all agreed! Kylie didn’t elaborate on her answer, though.

Kylie currently isn’t in a relationship, so a younger sibling for Stormi may have to wait. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, though, that Kylie and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, have started hooking up again. There’s just one thing she needs from him before considering going official again, though…