Stormi Webster, 2, Smiles While Covered In Bubbles In Sweet Bathtime Pic

This new photo of Stormi Webster playing in bubbles during bathtime is sure to brighten even the darkest quarantine moods!

Stormi Webster, 2, just seems to be getting cuter by the day! Kylie Jenner posted a new photo of her little girl on Instagram on March 26, and it may just be the most precious yet. In the image, Stormi appears to be taking a bubble bath, as her entire body, aside from her face, is covered in bubbles. Her head is peeking out from amidst the bubbly foam, and she’s grinning with a big smile on her face. “This pic makes me happy,” Kylie captioned the picture.

Thousands of commenters couldn’t help but agree that the picture put a smile on their faces. “This makes me so happy!!” Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, gushed. Hailey Baldwin also wrote, “It makes me happy too,” and Winnie Harlow added, “Omg so cute.” Considering everyone is quarantined and practicing social distancing at this time, it’s the little things like this that bring smiles to people’s faces.

Kylie has been very vocal about the necessity of remaining quarantined to stop the spread of coronavirus. Every day, she reminds her fans to stay at home. It’s been rumored that Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, are self-isolating together (and with Stormi, of course) during this time. Of course, this sparked speculation that they may be back together, but Kylie’s nephew, Mason Disick, recently revealed on Instagram Live that that’s not the case.

However, the two have always prioritized co-parenting Stormi since their Sept. 2019 split. They spent the holidays together, and joined forces to throw the toddler an epic birthday party when she turned two in February. It’s clear that Stormi has quite a support system behind her — and she looks to be enjoying her time spent with both stars during quarantine!