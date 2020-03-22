Stormi Webster, 2, Shows Off Her Quarantine Style In Cute Leopard Dress & Sneakers — See Pic

Stormi Webster’s at-home style could not be anymore precious as the youngster looked adorable in her latest outfit!

Fashion superstar in the making! Stormi Webster, 2, made the most of being in self-isolation by working it out in the most smashing of outfits on Saturday, March 21. Her doting mother Kylie Jenner, 22, shared an Instagram story of her getting “dressed up for no reason” in a leopard-printed dress and sneakers with her hair up in a bun. The beauty mogul made sure to add a little extravagance to the pic by having her pose in front of one of her many luxury cars. Kylie made fans green with envy earlier this year when she put her multi-million dollar car collection on display that included a $1.4M Ferrari LaFerrari and $450K Rolls Royce Phantom!

Fans of the mother/daughter duo gushed over how precious Stormi looked in her outfit. “She is looking very cute OMG!” one wrote in the comments section of a fan page while others gave her props for her major style game. The youngster’s day wasn’t just about striking a pose in the driveway of her home as she and Kylie also spent some time decorating colorful Easter cookies together! Kylie posted Instagram stories of the two of them having a blast with Stormi baking up a storm with her sugar cookie concoction! “I don’t know if these are edible,” mommy Kylie hilariously commented, albeit on the quiet side, as her little one added an — erm — explosion of color to each cookie!

Stormi only made things that much cuter during the footage due to her unbelievably sweet voice! “We have them, mommy? Okay?” she asked Kylie as she held onto an icing bag filled with yellow frosting. The cookies were quite the unique work of art as Stormi squished out plenty of icing on each, along with an array of sprinkles!

Kylie proved just how much she and Stormi look alike when she shared a split shot photo on March 11 that was the KUWTK star on the left as a baby with the 2-year-old on the right. “I thought they are the same person for a sec,” one fan commented on the pic. Here’s hoping we see more sweet moments between these two in the future!