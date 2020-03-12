Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster, 2, Is Her Twin With Side-By-Side Throwback Pic

Our favorite mother-daughter duo are at it again! Two-year-old Stormi Webster looks just like mom Kylie Jenner in this adorable throwback photo.

Proud mom Kylie Jenner, 22, just shared the cutest side-by-side pic of herself and her daughter, Stormi Webster — and fans are convinced the pair looked like twins when they were young! The makeup mogul took to Instagram on March 11 to re-share an adorable throwback photo. Our hearts! One of the shots shows two-year-old Stormi wearing a beige crochet-knit top and a matching gold bow in her hair, which is swept back into a top knot. She looks away from the camera with her big brown eyes and has an adorable expression on her face. Kylie on the other hand, wears a Dorothy (from the Wizard of Oz) costume including the iconic blue and white dress, with two red ribbons in her pigtails. She also looks away from the camera in the show and we can’t get over how similar they look.

Ky shared the image from a Kylie Jenner fan page, which posted the sweet snap with the caption, “i thought they are the same person for a sec.” Fans were quick to comment on how much Kylie’s mini-me looks like her! “They literally look identical,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “That’s the Kylie I remember as a little girl. So precious.” Very sweet! It comes just days after the Kylie Cosmetics boss posted a series of cute snaps showing off her little bub’s street style. She took to Instagram on March 8 to post pics of Stormi, who looked too cool in her overalls and sneakers, with her hair pulled back into a tight bun. “To our future women,” Kylie captioned the images, along with the hashtag for #InternationalWomensDay.

In some of the pics, Stormi is sitting down, while in others, she’s standing up and giving her sassiest smile to the camera. At one point, she even plays with one of Kylie’s dogs, and in another pic, she sucks on an orange lollipop. The adorable post comes amidst conflicting reports about the status of Kylie’s relationship with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. Some outlets are reporting that the two are fully back together following their Sept. 2019 breakup, while others are saying they’re still just “the best of friends.”

“Kylie has a lot of love for Travis and no matter what happens between them, she always will,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Travis are still figuring things out between them and they talk all the time for Stormi’s sake.” The proud parents have proven that they’re on good terms on a number of occasions. They spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and Stormi’s second birthday together — there definitely does not seem to be any bad blood between them.