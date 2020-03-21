Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 2, Make Colorful Easter Cookies Together Amid Self-Isolation

Stormi Webster is such a good little baker! The toddler was having a blast as decorating her very own sugar cookies with mom Kylie Jenner.



Stormi Webster, 2, just can’t wait for Easter! The little girl has been enjoying her quarantine time at home with doting mom Kylie Jenner, 22, and just popped up in the cutest videos. Getting into the holiday spirit, Stormi was decorating her very own Easter Bunny sugar cookies in videos posted to Kylie’s Instagram story on Saturday, Mar. 21! “I don’t know if these are edible,” Kylie hilariously commented, albeit on the quiet side, as Stormi added an — erm — explosion of color to each cookie!

The toddler has already stolen our hearts with her cute photos, but we just can’t with her little voice! “We have them, mommy? Okay?” she sweetly asked Kylie as she held onto an icing bag filled with yellow frosting. The cookies were quite the unique work of art as Stormi squished out plenty of icing on each, along with an array of sprinkles! Several cookies could be seen with sugar crystal sprinkles in neon pink and electric blue, balanced out by a multi-colored pastel variation that screamed Easter! Yellow seems to be Stormi’s go-to color lately, as she rocked a tie-dye sweatshirt that matched the cookies she was making!

Stormi appears to LOVE baking, as she also made a cameo in Kylie’s Christmas cookie video on YouTube back in December! The mother-daughter duo looked so cute in matching holiday pyjamas, and Stormi hilariously had a green mouth from eating the candy and sprinkles! She was totally hands-on, helping her mom pour in the sugar and salt into the mixture and helping roll out the dough.

Their latest baking adventure comes just days after Kylie urged her millions of followers to take self-quarantine seriously and stay inside their homes. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me,” she said in the video. “Please stay inside you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people,” Kylie added.