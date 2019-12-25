Kylie Jenner Smooches Stormi, 1, On Christmas Morning In Adorable Matching PJs: See Sweet Pic

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster twinned all the way into Christmas morning, after wearing matching dresses to the family Christmas Eve party! The cute duo posed for the sweetest photo in front of Kylie’s enormous Christmas tree.

We’re now convinced that no other famous mom-daughter duo loves Christmas more than Kylie Jenner, 22, and Stormi Webster, 22 mos. The pair celebrated Christmas morning in matching white pajamas, made with a fun print consisting of Christmas trees, Santa Claus sleighs and stockings! Kylie planted the sweetest smooch right on her daughter’s face as they posed in front of the cosmetic mogul’s gigantic Christmas tree, and she shared a photo of the precious moment to Instagram on Dec. 25. “Merry Christmas 🎁,” Kylie simply wrote under the photo.

Kylie loves a good twinning moment with Stormi, which is exactly what they pulled off at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party the night prior. The mother and daughter wore Ralph & Russo dresses made of the same emerald satin fabric, continuing a tradition set in 2018. For Stormi’s first ever family holiday party, the toddler was dressed in a sparkly outfit to match her mom’s gown (of course, both ensembles hailed from the same luxury label — that year, Yousef Aljasmi was responsible for the mommy-and-me outfits).

Travis Scott, 28, even reunited with his ex and daughter at the 2019 bash! He was pictured holding Stormi while Kylie stood right by their sides, a digital camera in hands — will we get another vlog soon?

Stormi didn’t have to wait until Christmas to receive her holiday surprises! The tot was overjoyed when her favorite character from the animated movie Trolls, Poppy, dropped by Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion for a Christmas Eve surprise set up by Travis and the DreamWorks film! Kris Jenner, 64, also spoiled her granddaughter with a playhouse that could’ve been mistaken for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, which Kylie filmed for a YouTube vlog uploaded on Dec. 23. Stormi’s second Christmas was a memorable one, thanks to her family’s holiday spirit and thoughtfulness!