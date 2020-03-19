Kylie Jenner Pleads With Fans To ‘Stay Inside — It’s Serious’ In Response To Surgeon General

The U.S. Surgeon General has enlisted Kylie Jenner’s help in encouraging young people to stay inside and self quarantine against the coronavirus. The cosmetics mogul is warning fans that it’s ‘serious.’

Kylie Jenner has proven to be a beacon of awareness when it comes to self-quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak. She’s been self-isolating since March 10 and has been telling fans via her social media how important social distancing is during this critical time. Sadly some members of generation-Z and millennials have not listened, and are going on spring breaks and partying with groups. That’s why U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams begged the 22-year-old on March 19 to tell her 166 million Instagram followers to self-quarantine.

Following his plea, Kylie took to her Instagram stories with this message: “Hey guys, happy self quarantine. I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning, and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you could see me and hear me,” she said.

“Please stay inside you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people,” Kylie continued. “It’s serious and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/RTwqZrxqae pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020

“A new study shows that a large percentage of the people in the hospital right now are young adults. Well, I love you guys. I love you guys, we are going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect other, self quarantine. I encourage other influencers to speak out and also encourage their followers to self quarantine. I love you guys,” she added.

Sadly, major news networks have shown that many young adults Kylie’s age have been partying it up on spring break and being callous about the seriousness of the coronavirus. In a CBS News video, one young man in Miami with friends told the network, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”