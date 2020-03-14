Travis Scott ‘Concerned’ For Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi’s ‘Wellbeing’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Travis Scott has Kylie Jenner & their daughter Stormi Webster’s ‘wellbeing’ on his mind lately as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

“Of course Travis is concerned about Kylie and Stormi‘s health and wellbeing as schools and libraries are closing in Calabasas because of the Coronavirus,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, March 14. “He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checking on them when he can’t be there to make sure they’re staying safe and doing ok. He knows Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and watching over Stormi when he can’t be there, but as Stormi’s dad it’s only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to make sure she’s completely protected.”

The “Goosebumps” rapper and beauty mogul have remained the best of friends since their breakup in September of last year even though there were recent reports that they had reunited as a couple. A lot of their relationship centers on their adorable daughter who just turned 2 last month. “Kylie still has a lot of love in her heart for Travis and no matter what happens between them, always will,” another source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife while adding that she hasn’t “been interested in dating anyone at all for years now.” The insider also said that, “She and Travis still are figuring things out between them and talk all of the time for Stormi’s sake.”

Kylie “knows she has to be cautious about who she dates because of who she is, but between her businesses and Stormi, she’s given it zero thought,” the source went on. More than anything, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, “knows she’s young and has a lot to figure out with Travis and herself before even entertaining the thought of life with another guy.”

The 22-year-old sparked romance rumors once again with Drake, 33, after they were seen leaving a club in West Hollywood, California on Thursday, March 5. People speculated about them being an items months earlier when she attended the “Hotline Bling” singer’s 33rd birthday party in October 2019 and was reportedly “never too far away” from Drizzy that evening.