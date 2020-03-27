Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Hooking Up’ Again — What She Needs Before Fully Taking Him Back

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are just ‘hooking up’ for now but it could develop into something more based on what she wants out of him.

“Kylie & Travis have a really strong connection and continue that but they don’t consider themselves in an exclusive relationship at this time and are currently hooking up but nothing more,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, March 27. “They have so much love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term. Kylie’s family understands this and supports her and they’ll always love and include Travis on things because they consider him family. They don’t fight and they get along great especially for the sake of (their 2-year-old daughter) Stormi.”

The insider continued, “He’s a part of Kanye’s label and they’ll also respect him. Kylie would totally be with him if she trusted his loyalty to her but she still struggles with it. She’s not looking for anyone else at this time to be with. Her family would love that for her, but especially her mom believes that she’s young and wants her to just live as much or a normal life and enjoy being young still. She doesn’t want her growing up so fast and settling down. They’d like to see her be single and date and have fun.”

Interest in Kylie & Travis’ relationship was sparked again recently thanks to a very unlikely person… Kourtney Kardashian‘s oldest son Mason! The 10-year-old took to a now deleted Instagram account earlier this week where he revealed that the beauty mogul and award-winning rapper “are not back together.” His mother later explained why she removed his account, saying in part that he wasn’t old enough to have one. “He has an iPad…and a computer for his school,” she told her Poosh co-worker, Sarah Howard, in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, March 25. “And so anyways, I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like — he’s 10. I feel like there’s an age limit with Instagram…I think it’s 13.”

Kylie & Travis split for good in September 2019 but have been spotted together in the months since, primarily with their only child. She sparked dating rumors with R&B crooner Drake shortly after they broke up where they were reportedly seen having a blast with one another at his 33rd birthday party in October.