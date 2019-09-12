Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Stuns In Tank Top With Nothing Underneath While Out With Pal Fai Khadra

Charcoal was the theme of Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit to grab matcha tea with Fai Khadra. She rocked steely grays on a ribbed tank top and cargo pants, with sleek shades to complete the ensemble.

Imagine if Lara Croft was raiding Rodeo Drive instead of an Egyptian tomb. That’s essentially what Kourtney Kardashian, 40, looked like as she stepped out for a matcha tea run with family friend and model Fai Khadra, 28, in West Hollywood on Sept. 12. The Poosh founder opted for a sporty yet luxe vibe in gray cargo pants, and its excessive bagginess highlighted Kourt’s slim ribbed tank in a darker shade of charcoal. No bra was in sight — just like the original Lara Croft!

A pair of skinny oval shades completed this quintessentially West Hollywood outfit, an aesthetic that the mother of three has perfected this summer. She wore an all-black outfit — satin midi skirt, sheer tank top — for a trip to Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Sept. 5. Two days prior, she shared photos of another business-chic outfit with a splash of LA in frilly satin shorts, a sports bra and tailored camel blazer. The ensemble was for a play date with her kids, son Mason, 9, and daughter Penelope, 7!

For the record, Kourtney doesn’t copy Kim Kardashian’s style, thank you very much! In the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 38, suggests that Kourtney takes too much inspiration from the KKW Beauty owner’s closet. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve never dressed like you,” Kourtney snapped at her little sister over FaceTime, as seen in a teaser clip. She later said in a confessional, “It’s so ridiculous that we’re even having a conversation like this because Kim and I have completely different styles…So even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way.”

Kourtney has been making repeat trips to West Hollywood since returning from her grand tour in Europe. Bringing along her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, 4, the KUWTK star made pit stops in the Italian vacation spots of Capri, Sardinia and Portofino throughout August.