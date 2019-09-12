‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kourtney Kardashian Goes Off After Kim Accuses Her Of Copying Her Style 

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian go at it over fashion on this week’s episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Kim gets angry over FaceTime when she sees that Kourtney is wearing a dress that ‘copies’ her style!

Come on, sisters. — There’s enough designer clothes to go around! In a fiery clip from Sunday’s new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is looking for the perfect birthday dress to ring in her big 40th. When the Poosh founder steps out of the closet to show Khloe Kardashian her shimmery pink Dior mini, she expresses that the dress may be “too ‘Romy and Michele'” for her party.

So, what other way to decide than calling up all of the stylish K-sisters to ask their opinions. Khloe then decides to call Kim Kardashian on FaceTime, despite Kourtney’s request to call Kendall Jenner instead. “She wants me to call Kendall because she doesn’t care about you and I,” Khloe jokes when Kim picks up the phone. But, the KKW Beauty founder wasn’t having it.

“If you don’t care about you and I, why do you keep on picking out all the same clothes?” Kim asks Kourtney before hashing up an apparent pas copycat offense of other high-end outfits. Kourtney hits back and says, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’ve never dressed like you.”

However, Kim was ready to fire back with specific examples of Kourtney’s alleged copycatting. The second episode of season 16 was filmed ahead of the Met Gala, which is why, in the clip, Kim says she recently discovered that Kourt’s stylist reached out to Thierry Mugler (the French designer responsible for Kim’s 2019 Met Gala dress) to inquire about working together, despite Kim’s already established relationship.

“I don’t think Kourtney really understands the leg work that goes behind this…Like, you have to really have a relationship with that designer,” Kim explains in the KUWTK confessional interviews. “I’ve spent months and months flying to Miami to see what [Mugler’s] vision is. So, for her to jump in, I just was like, ‘Oh, come on. She has no idea how this works.'” Meanwhile, Khloe is keeping quiet, careful to not intervene in the “fight.”

Kim then fires back once more and says that she found out from her own stylist that Kourtney was seeking out different styles from Rick Owens — specifically the custom white two-piece top and skirt that Kim wore to the 2018 CFDA Awards. Nonetheless, Kourtney still insists that she’s “not trying to cop” anybody’s style, as Khloe continues to awkwardly hold the phone.

“It’s so ridiculous that we’re even having a conversation like this because Kim and I have completely different styles,” Kourtney declares to the KUWTK cameras, noting that she wears Rick Owens menswear and always sends back the pieces the fashion house sends her that appear to resemble Kim’s style. “So even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way.”

The clip ends with Kourtney telling Khloe it’s time to phone Kendall like she had initially suggested. “Let’s call Kendall who I actually care about,” Kourtney says over Kim, who’s still arguing her case. “Oh!”, Khloe intervenes as she waves “bye” to Kim. All new ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ air Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!.