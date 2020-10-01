Stormi Webster Comforts Mom Kylie Jenner & Says ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ In Cute New Video

Kylie Jenner passed on her nurturing gene to Stormi Webster! It looked like the adorable two-year-old was playing the role of mom as she let Kylie cuddle in her lap.

Kylie Jenner, 23, has no reason to be scared this spooky season, because she has her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, right by her side. The sweet toddler comforted Kylie in what may be the most adorable video ever posted to Instagram on Oct. 1! In the clip, Kylie — who looked cozy in a pajama set — walked up and laid her head down on Stormi’s lap.

Stormi immediately smiled and cradled her mom’s head, and Kylie made the moment even more sentimental by adding audio of Frank Ocean’s emotional song “Godspeed.” Stormi could be seen mumbling something, and while the music cut out her words, Kylie filled us in on what her daughter was saying. “she said ‘don’t be afraid mommy’,” Kylie captioned the video — can you hear our hearts crying?

Everyone was collectively crying in Kylie’s comments section. “Tiny tear,” Auntie Kendall Jenner wrote, while Chanel Mcfarlane (wife of DJ Mustard) commented, “This is so sweet [heart emoji] such a good mommy and it shows.” Family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray also gushed, “[Stormi] Loves her Mommy [heart-eyes emoji].”

Kylie and Stormi were having a relaxing day at home. Kylie also took to her Instagram Story to tell fans to tune into the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airing that Thursday night, and held a poll: should she dye her hair black or brown? The makeup mogul also took a video of Stormi jamming out to her dad Travis Scott’s new song, “Franchise,” which arrived with a music video featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. that was filmed at the late Michael Jackson’s mansion.

Stormi is a brave little kid! She also proved this in videos that Kylie shared to her Instagram Story a day prior, in which the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed all her Halloween decorations and lights at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate. The mummies bordering the front doors and the witches in one corner of the home (among many other spooky-themed pieces) clearly didn’t scare Stormi. While running with her arms in the air, Kylie’s mini me yelled “It’s so pretty!” as she took in all the Halloween decorations.