Travis Scott Drops New Song ‘Franchise’ With Young Thug & M.I.A. & The Video Has Fans ‘Going Hype’

After partnering with McDonald’s, it seems Travis Scott is ready to open up a ‘franchise’ of his own. La Flame just dropped a new track and the visuals in the music video are stunning.

If you’re going to chow down on a Travis Scott meal at McDonald’s, you might as well have some new music to go along with your dining experience, right? Weeks after Travis, 29, rolled out his partnership with the fast-food giant, La Flame teamed up with YG and M.I.A.(!) to drop “Franchise,” Trav’s first “solo” single since 2019. And along with the new track, he released a music video as well, featuring some amazing visuals. Check it out above

Though “Franchise” boasts M.I.A. and YG on the track, it’ll be considered Travis’s first “solo” single 2019’s “Highest In The Room.” Since then, Travis has been busy but it just hasn’t been under the “Travis Scott” banner. La Flame dropped the JackBoys project last December and teamed up with Kid Cudi to form The Scotts (and release a chart-topping, eponymous track) in April. He also joined Rosalía for her song “TKN” in May, and shared his song for the Tenet soundtrack, “The Plan,” in August. Travis has also been featured on Migos’s “Give No Fxk,” Nav and Gunna’s “Turks,” and Kanye West’s “Wash Us In The Blood.” He was also supposed to do something with T-Pain but unfortunately, that didn’t work out.

Prior to “Franchise,” Travis teamed with McDonald’s for the fast-food giant’s first celebrity collaboration since 1992’s Michael Jordan-inspired McJordan. The “Travis Scott Meal” includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, lettuce, and bacon; a side of medium fries with tangy BBQ sauce; and a medium Sprite with extra ice. The Travis Scott meal – affectionately known as the Cactus Jack burger by his fans – also came with a Travis Scott x McDonald’s capsule merch collection that includes, of all things, a $90 body pillow in the shape of a chicken nugget.

There was also a plastic Cactus Jack x McDonald lunch tray with the phrase “I’m loving it’ scribbled across it, as well as a “Billions and billions served” brown work jacket. In a second merch drop, Travis also rolled out a Cactus Jack-branded McDonalds long-sleeved uniform, a t-shirt bearing the likeness of the Travis Scott doll from the collab’s commercial, a pair of branded sweatpants, and fuzzy brown slippers. It was the biggest thing to hit Mcdonald’s since Rick and Morty talked about Szechuan sauce.

Travis elaborated – or tried to – on why people are drawn to his numerous fashion collaborations. La Flame has worked with brands like Been Trill, Bape, Helmut Lang, and Nike. “I’m trying to just cook, trying to create,” he told GQ. “It’s so hard to speak for people because I’m always moving forward like, ‘What are we cooking next?’ …I do have a mission statement. Everything is for the performer and the performance athlete. Performing is a sport, and it’s a drive. It’s so dope to play on the same fields as sporting events. So the whole mission is just to create—whether it’s footwear, or whether it’s apparel—for that mindset. For just living your life on the go.”