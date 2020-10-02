Kylie Jenner Gets Emotional While Showing Off Stormi’s ‘Big Girl Bed’ Inside Her $12 Million LA Mansion

Stormi Webster has upgraded from a crib to a real bed! Kylie Jenner revealed her two-year-old daughter’s new sleeping pad, including photos of the rest of Stormi’s colorful bedroom.

Stormi Webster, 2, is growing up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter now has a “big girl bed,” which Kylie shared a photo of on her Instagram Story on Oct. 3. The two-level bed was built into the wooden wall, creating a cozy nook within Stormi’s room — complete with bookshelves filled with bedtime stories! Even when she’s not sleeping, Stormi can still daydream thanks to cloud cut-outs that were attached to the top half of the bed. Kylie couldn’t help but add an emotional emoji over the photo of her daughter’s new furniture!

Kylie shared another photo of what appeared to either be Stormi’s bedroom or playroom, which included a daybed occupied by octopus, teddy bear and butterfly plushies. Stormi really loves to read, because there was another bookshelf nearby! To add color to the room, Kylie hung a rainbow print of polka dots over the daybed and a neon cloud and lightning bolt sign over the books.

Kylie also shared a peek at another room of her mansion filled with book shelves, which recently received an upgrade from Clements Design (an interior design studio). The makeup mogul was spending the day at her $12 million mansion in Hidden Hills, where she took a hike with her dogs on the countryside trails nearby. This estate is not to be confused with Kylie’s newest residence, her $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills, where she has been spending most of her time since reportedly purchasing the swanky West Los Angeles property in April of 2020.

Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion even got its own feature in Architectural Digest in February of 2019, notable for its many touches of pink and art prints. “I told [interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard] I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!,” Kylie told the magazine at the time. It looks like Kylie’s interior design tastes haven’t changed much since then.

Time is flying by — it seems like just yesterday when Kris Jenner surprised Stormi with a life-size playhouse for Christmas. Now, Kylie’s mini me has a real bed! She even started her first day of homeschooling at the end of September, which she attended with a $12,000 Hermès backpack.