Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Pumpkin Patch Day With Stormi, Plus More Celebs & Their Kids At The Farm

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster kicked off Halloween month with a trip to the pumpkin patch over the weekend! The proud mom shared a bunch of photos and cute clips of Stormi, 2, living her best life at a CA farm!

Family time! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the weekend doing fall activities with their 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, documented their day at the pumpkin patch on social media — and luckily, a dedicated fan page collected the cute snaps and clips. The trio wore face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while they enjoyed a tractor ride through a corn field, pumpkin picking, and frolicking through fields of sunflowers.

Stormi, who was dressed in a white Balenciaga tee and grey leggings, posed for a photo with her daddy (seen below). The father-daughter snap looked similar to a photo Travis and Stormi took last year when the family attended a pumpkin patch. However, it’s evident how much Stormi has grown! The Kylie fan account managed to grab last year’s fall photo to compare it to this year’s pumpkin patch pic. One thing that hasn’t changed in a year is Stormi’s incredible shoe collection. Last year, the little fashionista donned a pair of red, black and grey Jordans. This year, she stepped out in a pair of red, gold and white Nikes.

The fall season, and Halloween, are two of Kylie’s favorites things. While the mother of one enjoys decorating for just about every holiday, this one is quite special. Each year, Kylie throws a spooky Halloween-themed dinner at her home for her closest friends and family members. Just last week she gave fans a tour of her 2020 Halloween decorations in a series of videos on Instagram — that were also captured by a fan account.

Kylie’s Calabasas home — from the outside to her many rooms inside — is filled with unique decor and pumpkin arrangements. Upon entry, guests are greeted with a fire pit, collections of white pumpkins, a wall of orange lights, and two life-size mummy statues on each side of her front door. Other Halloween features inside her home include, spider candles, decorated black trees and more colored lights. And, we’re sure Kylie’s not even close to being done decorating her home!

To get into the holiday spirit, Kylie shared a new YouTube with her little baking “helper,” Stormi. The mother-daughter duo wore matching Charlie Brown pajamas while they baked and decorated Halloween cookies together. During the video, Kylie revealed that Stormi’s Halloween costume is a minion! “You’re going to be the purple minion, while mommy and daddy are the yellow minions,” Kylie said about the family’s joint Halloween costume this year.