Halloween season is in full swing for the KarJenners! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took Stormi to a pumpkin patch, after Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threw a pumpkin painting party for True.

The KarJenners are taking fall-themed festivities to the next level for 2020! Most recently, Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, reunited for a day at the pumpkin patch with their daughter Stormi Webster, 2, on Oct. 5. Kylie documented the family fun for her Instagram Story, which included photos of Stormi wandering through a pretty field of orange wildflowers, riding a tractor through a sunflower patch, and cuddling with her dad.

Although Stormi was out in the countryside, she still looked dressed up for the city! The little fashionista rocked Balenciaga’s kids’ “Political Campaign Logo T-Shirt” which retails for $195, along with gray sweatpants. Travis also opted for sweats and wore an olive hoodie.

Two days before the farm visit, Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Tristan Thompson, 29, had their own fall fun! Instead of visiting a pumpkin farm, the exes brought the pumpkin patch to themselves to host a pumpkin painting and carving party. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, also visited “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch” (AKA, a party table full of pumpkins). At one point, True and Chicago went from painting pumpkins to each other’s faces!

This all goes to show that the KarJenners rock at co-parenting, even when their romantic relationships aren’t working out. Kylie and Travis’s split was reported exactly one year ago in Oct. 2019, and there have been many times fans have wondered if the parents had reconciled since, given their frequent family reunions. Kylie and Travis have even “snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions,” a source close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the end of September. However, the insider clarified that this doesn’t mean that they’re back together.

“[Kylie and Travis] will always have chemistry between them, but they’re not together and are not discussing getting back together. They just have a strong connection and like to spend time together. Neither one of them are looking for more right now,” the insider clarified.

Likewise, fans are also dying to know if Khloe and Tristan have reconciled, following the scandal between Tristan and Kylie’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, in early 2019. Khloe’s own family members have even hinted at it; Kim teased that she was “3rd wheeling” True’s parents in September, while Scott Disick called Tristan a “lucky man” after Khloe posted a bikini photo in August. We’ve even learned about the parents’ feelings about a second child!