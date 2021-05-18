Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi To Disneyland, Fuel Romance Speculation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted hanging out at the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ with their daughter Stormi, 3, on Tuesday afternoon and appeared to have a blast on many of the fun rides.

Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, caused further speculation over whether or not they’re dating again during their latest outing. The makeup mogul and rapper took their daughter Stormi, 3, to Disneyland for an exciting afternoon on May 18 and seemed to enjoy their time together. Photos and videos taken of them walking around the popular theme park also showed them joining their tot on some exciting rides like the Alice in Wonderland ride.

The loving parents and their mini-me were also joined by some other kids, who could have been Stormi’s cousins, and a security guard. Although the guard wasn’t too happy with nearby fans recording the group enjoying the rides, Kylie didn’t seem to mind, TMZ reported. Although the former lovebirds didn’t show any PDA during the outing, it’s definitely causing the current rumors about them being back together come to the surface even more.

Before their Disneyland visit, Kylie and Travis reunited for a dinner date with friends. They managed to stay away from cameras while together during the date, but Travis was photographed outside the restaurant.

The reconciliation rumors about Kylie and Travis started when she flew out to Miami, FL to help him celebrate his birthday at a night club earlier this month. She took to social media to share pics of her look during the celebration and it included a multi-colored fitted patterned dress that showed off her stunning figure. She also wore metallic heels and carried a pink purse while standing outside of a vehicle and giving the camera fierce facial expressions. “blurry nights,” she captioned the post.

Kylie and Travis’ most recent outings together come after they’ve been doing their best co-parenting Stormi since their split in Sept. 2019. The ex-couple were first romantically linked in 2017 and surprised their fans when they announced the birth of Stormi in Feb. 2018. They kept the pregnancy massively under wraps until they released a video montage of everything that happened in the nine months before the arrival of their baby girl.