Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reunite For Dinner Date With Friends Amidst Reconciliation Buzz

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dinner together in a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo in Miami. At some point, a trophy seems to have been presented to the rapper, perhaps as a gag birthday gift from Kylie.
Kylie Jenner and her on again/off again baby daddy boyfriend Travis Scott fly into Van Nuys airport on Kylies private jet after spending Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs. The couples daughter Stormi also tagged along as well as some nannies and bodyguards.
Deputy Editor of New York City

As rumors swirl that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be back together, they were photographed out to dinner with friends on May 9.

Kylie Jenner spent Mother’s Day evening with Travis Scott, her ex and the father of her three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The two hit up Catch in Los Angeles for a dinner date, where they were joined by Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Although Kylie and Travis have not confirmed the current status of their relationship, this outing definitely screams, ‘Triple Date!’ Kylie managed to avoid cameras on the night out, but Travis was photographed outside the restaurant in his vest and t-shirt, and paparazzi confirmed that Kylie was there, as well, even though she wasn’t pictured.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott heads to dinner, where he was joined by Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The outing comes following speculation that Kylie and Travis may be back together romantically. The rumors started when Kylie flew to Miami to help Travis celebrate his birthday earlier this month. Not only was Kylie seen in the club where Travis was partying, but at one point, they looked quite cozy on the dance floor together. Kylie also posted a birthday tribute for Travis on Instagram in honor of his big day.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on their triple date night.

Meanwhile, Travis gushed over Kylie in honor of Mother’s Day, as well. The rapper shared two sweet shots of Kylie and Stormi together with the caption, “Of all the special things in life, the big ones and the small, a mama’s love and rage and tenderness, is the most special of them all.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner out in 2019.

Kylie and Travis first got together in April 2017, following her split from Tyga. They welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, and were going strong for quite a bit before ending their relationship in Sept. 2019. However, the two remained close and developed a good co-parenting relationship for Stormi. Now, it certainly appears that they may be on the way to getting back together, as well — although they’re not quite there yet.

“Kylie will always hold a special place for Travis as the father of her daughter, but they’re not officially back together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Miami trip. “They have chemistry and a great connection. Kylie and Travis have really busy schedules, but they always make sure to take time to connect for the sake of Stormi.” Our insider added that Kylie and Travis were “really able to bond as co-parents” over this past year, and that they’re “not about labels” when it comes to their relationship these days.