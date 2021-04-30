Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Travis Scott For His 29th Birthday & Posts Sweet Pics With Their Kid, Stormi

It’s La Flame’s birthday! In honor of Travis Scott turning 29, Kylie Jenner – and the rest of the KarJenner clan – celebrated his special day, with Ky sharing adorable photos of him being the best dad to Stormi.

“Happy Birthday, Travis Scott!!!!” Kylie Jenner posted on Friday, Apr. 30, the day that Travis turned the big 2-9. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Kylie, 23, shared candid pictures of La Flame spending quality time with his and Kylie’s daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster. In the first of the photos posted to Kylie’s Instagram Story, Travis and Stormi grab some shut-eye while crashing out in a mini-ball pit. In a second photo, the two scream like crazy people. The third pic captures Stormi’s bright smile while she proudly stands next to her daddy outside.

It’s the third photo that captures the special bond between Travis and Stormi. The snap shows Travis, dressed up in a fine suit, getting a sweet peck on the cheek from his baby girl (who is also dressed quite fancy.) Rounding out Kylie’s tribute is a photo apparently taken at a zoo. Travis wears a facemask while holding his girl, who is enthralled by something offscreen.

This was far from the only tribute from the KarJenner clan. Kris Jenner actually sent Travis two birthday messages.“Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love. You are the most amazing daddy, and I love watching you with Stormi,” she wrote while sharing a series of photos taken over the past three years, documenting the life Travis has built with Kylie and her family. “Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much.”

Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish Travis a happy birthday. She shared the same black-and-white “screaming Trav and Stormi” photo that Kylie posted and added, “Happy Birthday Trav!!!!!!” on it. Kim also shared a photo of Travis watching his little girl dance around in a white dress.

Travis spoke about raising his daughter during a February episode of .WAV RADIO. “I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women,” Scott said during the chat, per PEOPLE. “Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea. Now, more than ever, it’s like they have the vision. Whether it’s for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I’m saying? So it’s just all about that.”