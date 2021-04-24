Watch

Stormi Webster, 3, Is So Cute Making Cookies With Dad Travis Scott In A Sparkly Red Dress — Watch

stormi
Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and daughter True are spotted at the airport getting ready to fly out of Boston ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Kylie Jenner keeps it low key as she steps out for dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Stormi Webster pictured taking private snowboarding classes in Aspen. Pictured: Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Little Stormi has appeared on her dad Travis Scott’s Instagram Story, asking him to play hide and seek while they baked cookies.

Kylie Jenner‘s mini-me daughter Stormi Webster has spent some time with her dad, Travis Scott, and was seen baking cookies with the rapper. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on April 23 to share a short clip of the three-year-old standing in the kitchen, while the pair made some sweet treats. “I love you,” Stormi sweetly said, to which Travis replied, “I love you too baby.”

He then asked the toddler, “are we making some cookies?” however she totally avoided the question and said, “daddy, can we play hide and seek?” The adorable tot rocked a sparkly red dress over a white long sleeved top, white leggings, and white sneakers. She also slicked her hair back into a top knot, and accessorized with silver stud earrings and a red hair clip.

Stormi and Travis are excellent co-parents, and recently reunited for Stormi’s third birthday party. “Kylie and Travis continue to spend way more time together than people would expect, especially in quarantine,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife. “They do it very, very quietly and want to keep it private.”

stormi

The insider also claimed the pair still shared an occasional romantic moment. “Quarantine isn’t the reason, but it’s been a big contributing factor. They are still almost an item in that regard — they spend that much time together.” The source added, “Kylie’s not dating anyone at this time, and she’s not looking to.”

“Travis knows nothing is going to touch what his relationship with Kylie would bring him and his family. He knows she’s the best he’s ever going to get. He’s just, for some reason, not ready to put a label back on it because automatically, people are going to think engagement. He’s not just a baby daddy, and he’s fully committed again to their family dynamic. He’s just not ready for that kind of commitment.”