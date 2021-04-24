Stormi Webster, 3, Is So Cute Making Cookies With Dad Travis Scott In A Sparkly Red Dress — Watch

Little Stormi has appeared on her dad Travis Scott’s Instagram Story, asking him to play hide and seek while they baked cookies.

Kylie Jenner‘s mini-me daughter Stormi Webster has spent some time with her dad, Travis Scott, and was seen baking cookies with the rapper. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on April 23 to share a short clip of the three-year-old standing in the kitchen, while the pair made some sweet treats. “I love you,” Stormi sweetly said, to which Travis replied, “I love you too baby.”

He then asked the toddler, “are we making some cookies?” however she totally avoided the question and said, “daddy, can we play hide and seek?” The adorable tot rocked a sparkly red dress over a white long sleeved top, white leggings, and white sneakers. She also slicked her hair back into a top knot, and accessorized with silver stud earrings and a red hair clip.

Stormi and Travis are excellent co-parents, and recently reunited for Stormi’s third birthday party. “Kylie and Travis continue to spend way more time together than people would expect, especially in quarantine,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife. “They do it very, very quietly and want to keep it private.”

The insider also claimed the pair still shared an occasional romantic moment. “Quarantine isn’t the reason, but it’s been a big contributing factor. They are still almost an item in that regard — they spend that much time together.” The source added, “Kylie’s not dating anyone at this time, and she’s not looking to.”

“Travis knows nothing is going to touch what his relationship with Kylie would bring him and his family. He knows she’s the best he’s ever going to get. He’s just, for some reason, not ready to put a label back on it because automatically, people are going to think engagement. He’s not just a baby daddy, and he’s fully committed again to their family dynamic. He’s just not ready for that kind of commitment.”