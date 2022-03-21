Why Kim Kardashian Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ Over Kanye West Being Banned From The GRAMMYs

Although the famous exes aren’t on the best of terms, Kim Kardashian has ‘mixed emotions’ about Kanye West’s career ‘being altered negatively’ due to his online actions.

Kanye West‘s recent tirades on social media has led to him being banned from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The rapper, 44, trashed Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammys on April 3, after the Daily Show host, 38, discussed Kanye’s drama-filled split with his ex Kim Kardashian, 41, on air. Kim, who has tried taking the high road amidst this ongoing online drama, feels torn that Kanye’s successful career is in danger because of what he’s done.

“Kim has mixed feelings over Kanye’s Grammy fallout,” a source close to the SKIMS founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to see Kanye’s career being altered negatively because she wants him to make a living as she knows that he is one of the best when he is on stage and behind the microphone. But she also believes that everyone including Kanye deserves consequences over their behavior.”

The source went on to say that although Kim “would love nothing more than to have a great co-parenting relationship with Kanye,” who is the father of her kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, “with these outbursts, that is clearly not the case for them right now along with other things Kanye wants to do.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is also “scared” about the upcoming Coachella Festival, where there’s already talk about cancelling Ye’s performance.

“Lots of things are on her mind right now that she never thought would ever be a thought in the first place,” our insider explained about Kim, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, 28. “She is just trying to navigate through the mixed emotions and just wants Kanye to get to a better place as it will only help everything as a whole,” the source added.

Ye was barred from the GRAMMYs after he hurled a racial slur at Trevor, which also got him quickly banned from Instagram for 24 hours. As for his drama with Kim, Kanye’s continuously used social media to attack his ex and her Saturday Night Live boyfriend. Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show March 17 and explained how she tries to take the “high road” with Ye.

“I’m always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she said.