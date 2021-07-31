Exclusive

Why Kris Jenner Is The ‘Main Reason’ Kim Kardashian Supported Kanye At The ‘Donda’ Album Launch

Kris Jenner has ‘drilled’ into her girls that ‘family is number one’, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that’s why Kim Kardashian made a public show of support for ex Kanye in Atlanta.

Kris Jenner, 65, puts family above everything — and she’s instilled those same values in her daughter Kim Kardashian, 40. Despite Kim’s on-going divorce from Kanye West, 44, the KKW Beauty founder still supported him at his Donda listening party last week — and a source tells us Kris was a major influence on Kim’s decision. “Kris is the main reason you saw Kim supporting Kanye at his album launch,” the insider says of Kim’s surprising Atlanta appearance that also included her four kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, and sister Khloe Kardashian

Beyond her presence Kim also twinned with ex Kanye in an all red outfit as a further show of support. At the event, Kanye made reference to his split on a song, repeatedly rapping, “I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family” on one track. Of note, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after months of reports that their relationship was on precarious ground.

Kim Kardashian & Son Psalm
Kim Kardashian & Son Psalm in Atlanta at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening party. (Thornton Drury/Shutterstock)

It turns out Kris’ influence isn’t just limited to Kim, but all her daughters amidst their relationship ups-and-downs, including Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. “Same when you see Khloe giving Tristan tons of chances, and Kylie and Travis being a united front, and Kourtney and Scott vacationing together. It’s all her doing,” they added. “Kris has always drilled in those girls that family is number one. She’s encouraged their happiness but also family unity.”

Of course, family is the backbone of the Kardashian brand and their past series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which wrapped after 20 seasons on E! in June. The family has since inked a deal with Disney-owned Hulu, but the series format remains unclear. Whatever the case, work ethic is paramount to Kris as she continues to build the family empire, which now includes Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Poosh, Good American, Safely and more.

“Kris always instilled that in them and the importance of working on their relationships and having positive ones with the father of their children no matter what. She’s also a fixer and has been instrumental in helping all of her children to have good relationship,” our source also added. “She’s smart and these are somewhat of business transactions in her eyes to see the family put together. She wants the wholesome look for the family. She has no problem holding a meeting and playing mediator between her children and the other party. She will pick up the phone to help no matter what and she’s usually successful.”