Kim Kardashian Teases New Makeup Collection Wearing Crochet Bra & Floral Headpiece In New Photos

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning for her latest KKW Beauty campaign. She wore a giant headpiece made up of flowers while donning a crochet bra and leggings.

Kim Kardashian continues to be her own best spokesmodel when comes to her KKW Beauty brand. The 40-year-old entrepreneur is introducing a new line of “Matte Mauve and Honey” products, and used her gorgeous face and body to promote their upcoming launch. In a Feb. 4 Instagram post, Kim could be seen in an elaborate floral headdress while wearing the colors from the mauve collection. She donned a sexy creme crochet bra top so that the makeup could really pop against her tanned skin.

In one of the photos, the camera looked down upon Kim’s decollitage while she was being fitted with the headpiece, that included orchids, roses, dahlias and other blooms in mauve and honey tones. She gazed downwards to that her beautiful plum and lilac colored eyelids could be seen, as an on-set stylist adjusted some of the flowers to make sure they were picture perfect atop her head.

In a promo snapshot, Kim posed with her hands on her hips while wearing the bra top and matching crochet bike shorts, which showed off her tiny bare waistline. The floral headpiece and Kim’s power stance made her look so regal, as the blooms matched her perfectly made up face so perfectly. She wore the same outfit for another promo shot where she crouched down among large floral displays on set in mauve tones, blending in perfectly with her headpiece and makeup palette.

Kim did an outfit change for another set of promo photos. She donned the same crochet fabric but in a long-sleeved sheer bodysuit. It featured high cut hips to show off Kim’s toned and tanned legs along with creme underwear. The top featured a bar of fabric going across the center of Kim’s chest as to keep it from being NSFW.

The launch is still eight days away, so we should be seeing even more gorgeous photos of Kim promoting the new collections in the coming days. She wrote in the caption of the nine photos, “COMING SOON: @KKWBEAUTY MATTE MAUVE & MATTE HONEY. I loved our ‘90s matte collections so much I wanted to expand that idea! Pictured here is just the matte mauve pics but will post honey soon! The collection features two brand new 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palettes, four Blushes, six Matte Lipsticks and six Lip Liners, all in matte hues that range from rich and peachy mauves to bright butterscotches and warm honey. Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection launching next Friday, 02.12 at 12PM PT only at KKWBEAUTY.COM.” If Kim looked this stunning for her Matte Mauve, we can’t wait to see what her promo photos for Matte Honey look like!