Kim Kardashian Looks Gorgeous Going Makeup-Free & 15 More Times The KarJenners Wore No Makeup  

Kim Kardashian may run a cosmetics empire, but she ditched her usual nude lip and contour to attend her laser hair removal appointment makeup-free! We’ve got even more times Kim and her sisters showed off their natural beauty.

Kim Kardashian, 39, reminded us of the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after stepping out on Jan. 17! Rocking a bare face and bright orange bomber jacket not too different from tracksuits of the aughts, Kim looked fresh-faced and youthful, much like the star that exploded onto the reality TV scene in the late 2000’s.

Of course, she also glows with a full beat whenever she’s opting for a more mature and sultry look — it all depends on the day. And for that Friday, such a look wasn’t required since Kim was lasering off her hair in Calabasas. She did, however, attend the beauty maintenance session with a hairdo that was paparazzi-ready: sleek and long, done up in a half-up, half-down style.

Kim also opted for an au naturel face to pop by Kanye West’s office on Jan. 6! Her overall aesthetic was much more relaxed that day, since she was pictured leaving her husband’s office in grey sweats (although her shoes, which were Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael sneakers, were still pricey). She was seen in an almost identical look — no makeup, grey tracksuit, designer athletic sneaks — for a date night with Kanye in Aug. 2019. Kim may run a massive beauty company, KKW Beauty, but she knows when to let her skin breathe from time to time, as you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.

Like Kim, the KarJenner sisters also venture out into the world sans-makeup, even though expertly applied lipstick, contour and baked powder is regularly required for their professions. Kylie Jenner, 22, who also runs a cosmetics business, was pictured without her usual makeup products on while browsing vintage pieces at the What Goes Around Comes Around store in Beverly Hills in Nov. 2019. There’s also Kendall Jenner, 24, who looked effortlessly cool as always wearing a natural face and Aerosmith T-shirt to walk her dog in Los Angeles in Aug. 2019. You can see these photos and more by perusing the rest of our gallery at the top!