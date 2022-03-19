Kanye West Banned From Grammy Performance, The Game Claims It’s Over Trevor Noah Attack

The Game said Kanye was yanked from the Grammy lineup over his recent racial slur against Trevor, who is hosting the awards show.

The Game came to the defense of Kanye West after the rapper was barred from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. On March 19, Kanye’s reps confirmed to Variety that the “Famous” singer was yanked from the show’s lineup due to his “concerning online behavior.” Taking to his Instagram, The Game suggested the move had to do with Kanye’s recent social media attacks against Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammys come April 3.

“The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” wrote the artist, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor. “Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions….”

The Game also suggested the Grammy ban was an example of Black artists not getting credit for their contributions to culture. “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals,” he posted. “We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

The Recording Academy citing Kanye’s social media activity may come as no surprise to fans, as he was recently banned from Instagram for using racial slurs against Trevor after the Daily Show host discussed Kanye’s drama-filled split with his ex Kim Kardashian on air. The risk of Kanye and Trevor having a contentious moment during the awards show may simply be too high for Grammy producers. Another possible hazardous outcome to Kanye taking the stage would be for him to continue harassing Kim or her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye has been nominated for five Grammy awards this year for his album Donda, including Album of the Year. While he wasn’t on the list of scheduled performers announced earlier this week, he “may have been a planned performer,” according to Variety.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kanye’s reps and the Grammys for comment.