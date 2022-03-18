Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Escape Kanye Drama With A Stop At In-N-Out — Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson find comfort in junk food like the rest of us. The two were spotting packing on the PDA as they waited for their In-N-Out order.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson found a little peace and quiet at the local fast food joint amid their never-ending feud with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. They were spotted at the In-N-Out drive-thru as their food was brought out to their car by an eager employee who clearly recognized the A-list couple. Take a look at pics of their fast food date here.

It didn’t take long for the couple to be spotted. Not only is the SKIMS founder’s custom Mercedes-Benz super recognizable but people definitely recognize Kim, sunglasses and all, and the Saturday Night Live actor and crowd quickly drew around them. The two even put their PDA on display as they waited as Kim leaned over towards Pete.

Pete and Kanye’s feud has been at an all-time high ever since the comedian struck back and sent those shirtless selfies from Kim’s bed to the rapper. Later on that afternoon, Kim was spotted frantically chatting on the phone, likely attempting to defuse the situation. Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning artist’s social media activity hasn’t seemed to slow down. Most recently, he claimed that Kim has been keeping away from his kids for the sake of a storyline for her new reality show on Hulu.

“What did I lie about?” he wrote after the trailer for the Hulu series dropped. “YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker. YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped.” He seems to be referencing how Kim claimed he wasn’t allowed to see their four kids but slammed him for creativing that false “narrative” on social media.

Ye claimed he only sees his kids when he’s “allowed” to but when he did, he saw pins on his daughter North’s backpack that he deemed inappropriate. This prompted Kim to respond to one of his Instagram rants for the first time ever, writing, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” While Kim and her boyfriend’s strategy was initially to ignore the rapper’s antics, they’ve finally decided that they’ve had enough and Pete claims that he wants to meet with the Grammy Award-winning artist face-to-face once and for all to clear the air and put the drama behind them.