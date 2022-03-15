Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Separating From Him For ‘New Narrative’ On Reality Show

The rapper claimed that Kim had split from him for new material to be featured in the upcoming Hulu series.

Kanye West clapped back at coverage surrounding his latest public feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with an Instagram post on Monday March 14. The 44-year-old rapper accused the 41-year-old SKIMs founder of splitting up with him and pursuing a relationship with Pete Davidson, 28, for the sake of the upcoming Kardashians reality show on Hulu. He claimed that the streaming platform “needed a new narrative.”

The rapper’s Instagram post was a screenshot from PerezHilton.com’s coverage of Kim clapping back at him for claiming he wasn’t allowed to see his kids, while pointing out that he’d been at the house to take them to school that same morning. “What did I lie about?” he wrote. “YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker. YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped.”

Kanye went on to make his accusations that his public feud with Kim was being used to create a storyline for the upcoming reality show. “I’m not a bad guy. Kim’s not a bad person. Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative,” he wrote.

The “Runaway” rapper’s latest post came hours after Kim had clapped back at him over a post he’d made saying that he hadn’t been “allowed” to see his kids, and the reality star asked him to stop creating a false narrative of his own. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote. Amid the public spat, Kanye claimed that he was referring to the fact that his kids hadn’t been allowed to go to his Sunday Service.

Kim also opened up about her and Kanye’s divorce during the latest trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu. She revealed that the split had been “really hard” on her, and she even said some of the things that her estranged husband had said to her amid the split. “He told me that my career is over,” she said.