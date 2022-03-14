See Comment

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Kanye West’s False ‘Narrative’ About Keeping Kids From Him

kim kardashian, kanye west
Andres Kudacki/AP/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian leaves what may be a lawyer's house after the star exchanged posts with estranged husband, Kanye West over TikTok drama! The exes have been locked in a bitter exchange with Kim going on the attack after Kanye shared his grievance on social media. Kim responded by saying, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness." Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian revealed that she’d seen her estranged husband earlier the same morning that he’d posted that it’d been a week since he saw his kids.

Kim Kardashian, 41, called out Kanye West44, as a liar when he made an Instagram post claiming that she had kept the rapper from seeing their four kids. Kanye had shared a photo of some pins on his 8-year-old daughter North‘s backpack and said that he took the picture a week prior and hadn’t been allowed to see his kids. Kim shut down the rapper’s claims by saying she’d seen him that morning on Monday March 14.

Kim’s response to Kanye’s Instagram post. (Instagram/Kanye West/Kim Kardashian)

After Kanye uploaded the photo, Kim responded by pleading with him to stop trying to create a false narrative about the custody of their four children. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote.

Kanye’s Instagram caption reiterated many of the past claims that the “Runaway” rapper has made about being separated from his children and wanting to keep his relationship in tact. “This was on my daughters back pack [sic] when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home, Don’t worry Northy. God is still alive,” he wrote.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim’s clap back against Kanye came the same day as the new trailer for the upcoming Kardashians show on Hulu. In the trailer, Kim opened up about how difficult the divorce had been for her. She also divulged the scandalous comment that Kanye had made to her amid their separation. “He told me that my career is over,” she said in the clip.

Kim responded to Kanye by asking him to stop pushing a false narrative. (Andres Kudacki/AP/Shutterstock)

The SKIMS founder’s response also came on the heels of Kanye and Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson having a heated back and forth where the Saturday Night Live star seemed to extend an olive branch to Kanye and tried to talk to him about the beef. The alleged texts Pete sent included him asking Kanye to “Grow the f**k up,” but he also offered for them to speak one-on-one. “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey,” he wrote. “There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

 