Kanye West Arrives To His Sunday Service In 1st Photos After Heated Texts With Pete Davidson

Kanye West attended Sunday Service on March 13, which he claimed to have moved to 10 a.m. in order to attend son Saint’s soccer game at 12:30.

Kanye West, 44, kept a neutral expression on his face as he arrived to his usual Sunday Service after drama with ex Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The rapper wore a black hoodie over his head, paired with his go-to combo of faded black jeans and Balenciaga’s chunky Croc collaboration boot. He was spotted exiting a vehicle on Sunday, March 13 as he headed into the Los Angeles area venue, where a masked valet driver appeared to approach him from behind.

Kanye West arrives to Sunday Service. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

Ye returned to Instagram early this morning with a number of videos and posts, including several targeted towards ex Kim, 41, and her boyfriend Pete, 28. The Yeezy designer was clearly upset as he explained that Pete had “antagonized” by sending him a text “bragging” about being in bed with the reality show. “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the Donda rapper said. Notably, Kanye has also moved on romantically and was on a date with Chaney Jones in Miami the night prior.

Earlier in the day, Kanye invited Pete Davidson to his Sunday Service — an invitation Pete declined. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

“I thought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged, how she’s not my wife, she don’t have the last name,” he said in one of many selfie-filmed videos, making a reference to Kim’s “legally single” status. Since the motion, the SKIMS founder has dropped “West” from both her Instagram and Facebook pages. It’s also believed that she will be rebranding her KKW brands, which include her fragrance and beauty collections.

“Now he’s texting me, talking and bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’” Ye also said.

Pete wasn’t about to sit on the sidelines, and made a response via his friend Dave Sirus, who is one of the screenplay writers of Pete’s movie The King Of Staten Island. In a post titled, “a message from Pete,” Dave shared screenshots of the texts in question between the SNL star and Chicago-born rapper.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up,” Pete wrote, as Kanye allegedly asked, “where are you right now?” Pete then shared a shirtless photo of himself flashing a peace sign at the camera, writing, “in bed with your wife.” During the exchange, the actor and stand-up comic offered to meet with Ye at the Beverly Hills Hotel — but Ye declined, instead inviting Pete to his Sunday Service (which Pete also declined). Pete also offered to get Kanye mental health support, should he want it.