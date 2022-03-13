See Pics

Kanye West & Chaney Jones Snuggle Up At Miami Heat Game On Back-To-Back Date Nights — Photos

Kanye West and Chaney Jones were spotted sharing laughs while matching in all black outfits during another date night at a basketball game between Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kanye West, 44, and his new gal pal Chaney Jones, 24, proved they’re having the time of their lives together during their latest outing. The rumored new couple sat courtside at an NBA game between Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on March 12 and were all smiles while sitting up close to each other. The model held a drink as she conversed with the rapper and they both appeared relaxed, appearing to truly enjoy the night.

In addition to looking like they were having a great time, the duo matched in all black outfits. Chaney’s included a black T-shirt, dark jeans, and black gloves, while Kanye went with a black hoodie and dark jeans. The beauty also rocked black knee-high heeled boots as the Grammy Award winner added his Balenciaga galoshes to his look.

Kanye and Chaney’s latest outing comes just one day after they were seen at a different basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards. The dark-haired social media user, who has often been compared to Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, didn’t hesitate to share a comment about the outing when she wrote “Date Night” on Instagram along with a black heart emoji. The two lovebirds wore similar all black outfits as they also sat courtside for the sporting event.

Kanye and Chaney aren’t the only ones taking steps in their romance. Kim and her new beau Pete Davidson just went Instagram official when the former posted a couple of photos of them together on her page for the first time since they started dating in Oct. 2021. In one pic, they were both relaxing on a floor while looking like they were going to kiss, and in the other, they were posing for a black and white selfie while smiling and making a kissing face.

Kim and Kanye were just declared legally single by a judge after Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. Although Ye has publicly confessed he wants to get back together with the mother of his four children, it seems they’re both moving on, at least for now, pretty comfortably with their new significant others.