Kanye West & Chaney Jones Hit Up Lakers Game After Kim Goes IG Official With Pete — Photos

Date night! Chaney Jones once again channeled Kim Kardashian in futuristic sunglasses and an all-black ensemble.

Kanye West, 44, was out on another date with model Chaney Jones, 24. The two hit up the newly re-named Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) for the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards game on Friday, March 11. Ye and Chaney appeared to have the best seats in the house as they cheered on the Lakers court side, later leaving together as she smiled for cameras.

Chaney Jones and Kanye West leave the Los Angeles Lakers game. (Flash/BACKGRID)

Chaney once again drew comparisons to Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian, 41, with her all-black ensemble. She opted for a pair of wide, rimless sunglasses similar to the futuristic styles sported by the SKIMS founder in recent months. Chaney matched the sunglasses (which yes, she wore indoors) with a pair of skinny leather pants and a fitted racer style type that she left slightly open. Both Kim and Kanye have been into the racer look lately, with Kim even rocking the style to Revolve’s recent store opening.

The gorgeous 24-year-old added a pair of short hand gloves and her go-to black Hermès Birkin bag to her look — both also regularly worn by Kim. At one point, Chaney appeared to be entering information into her phone from a beige card in her other hand (all while watching the game). Right next to her, Kanye was ecstatic as he cheered on the Lakers, who won the game with 122 points to the Wizards 109.

The Yeezy designer also wore all black for the date, choosing faded black jeans, a black zip-up hoodie and gloves. He kept his face uncovered during the game, but added a perforated cover — similar to the one he wore at the Super Bowl — as they departed the venue. The style icon was also rocking his go-to rubber Croc X Balenciaga boots.

Kim Kardashian Vs. Chaney Jones: Photos Of The Look-Alikes' Sexiest Outfits

The outing comes just hours after ex Kim went Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, after nearly five months of dating! While the pair have been publicly out and about since October, neither had shared any photos via social media until Kim’s candid post on March 11. “Whose car are we gonna take?!” she captioned the cute snaps, which included them snuggling and showing PDA. While Kim and Kanye are not yet legally divorced, she had herself declared “legally single” as the proceedings continue.