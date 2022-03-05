Chaney Jones Slays In Brown Thong Bikini After Several Cozy Dates With Kanye West- Pics

Chaney Jones made monochrome her moment rocking a sexy brown thong bikini in new IG pics, after cozying up to new flame Kanye West on several dates.

Is nude the new black? Chaney Jones, 24, makes it look so good, she may have the world (or at least her 425 thousand Instagram followers) convinced. In new photos, the model, 24, rocked a sexy brown thong bikini and signature shades, as her relationship with Kanye West, 44, heats up after several cozy dates.

Chaney has previously stepped out in a similiar style, especially when it comes to the chunky, athletic boots she chose. Reminiscent of the footwear style of Kanye’s favorite Balenciaga, Chaney’s heavy stompers might seem an odd choice to pair with a barely-there bikini. But the model has previously rocked heavy footwear, choosing Crocs x Balenciaga boots (that Kanye has also worn out) during a Mar. 1 outing.

Fans have been quick to point out Chaney’s similarities to ‘lookalike’ Kim Kardashian, whose budding romance with Pete Davidson has sent ex-husband Kanye spiraling. From her major curves to her streamlined style, Chaney’s even been mistaken for Kim while out with Kanye in the past. It’s hard to blame the average observer: the two combined must rock the world’s most catsuits.

Chaney’s romance with the rapper 20 years her senior first kicked off after the two were spotted partying together, and then out to lunch. Kanye, who broke off his whirlwind romance with actress Julia Fox in February, has been open about his disdain for Kim’s relationship with new flame Pete, even as he himself pursues new romantic endeavors. On her part, Kim has stayed silent with her words but clear with her actions, waging and winning a court battle to be declared “legally single” and swiftly removing “West” from her Instagram name.

Though Kim herself has stayed largely silent, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife how she really feels about Kanye’s romance with her ‘lookalike’ Chaney. Even though our source revealed Kim finds Kanye’s taste in similarly-clad women “peculiar,” she’s “flattered” at the way Chaney finds inspiration in her style. According to our insider, Kim “thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her.” “But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it,” the source continued.