Kanye West Grabs Chaney Jones’ Backside As They Arrive At Private Plane

Kanye West & Chaney Jones were spotted getting cozy and cute in recent photos as they headed to a private jet in Miami.

Kanye West and his new “muse” Chaney Jones are ready to jet-set out of Miami, but not without a little PDA first! The hot-and-heavy duo were spotted leaving the Florida city sporting all-black looks as they headed to a private jet to head out of town. On the walk to the plane, Kanye, 44, was seen grabbing his new flame’s curvy behind in photos you can see here. Chaney, 24, kept close by the “Off the Grid” rapper after they arrived in a black SUV.

Both Chaney and Kanye were serving up some sexy looks as Kanye was spotted for the first time since his ex Kim Kardashian declared legally single status. Chaney rocked the hip-hugging look with a pair of sunglasses, walking side-by-side with Ye who sported a black tank and jeans. The pair have been cavorting around Miami as of late, and usually in all-black outfits.

While Kim and Chaney’s similarities certainly haven’t escaped the SKIMS founder and she finds it “a little peculiar,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t care “who he dates, she just wants that person to be a good person because if anything ever transpires from this, that woman will then be a part of Kim’s life. So, ultimately, Kim is hoping for the best no matter how much the person Kanye dates looks like, or doesn’t look like, her.”

Although the “Gold Digger” rapper has been active on the dating scene, him and his estranged wife Kim haven’t had the most amicable divorce. She appeared in court recently where she was granted her request to become legally single, having his last name be dropped from her name. During the case, Kim also shared that their four children are “doing ok” despite the drama. It’s likely the Grammy Award-winning artist wasn’t thrilled with the verdict since he previously blocked her request to be legally single.